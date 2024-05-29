Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Panel Underscores Need for Monitoring Abuses at Borders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian survivor Mohammad, 18, who was rescued with other people after their boat, the Adriana, sank off the Greek coast, hugs his brother Fadi, who came to meet him from Netherlands, as they reunite at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 16, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Stelios Misinas A United Nations Human Rights Council panel on May 15 shed light on the crisis of human rights violations against migrants at borders worldwide. At the session, survivors and civil society representatives presented harrowing testimonies, emphasizing the need for greater action to prevent abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Norway, Ireland, Spain recognise the state of Palestine pressuring others to follow suit as IDF continues assault on Gaza
~ Albanese government gives new Ministerial Direction on visa appeals to make ‘community safety’ paramount
~ ‘Entrepreneurial spirit’: A product of nature or nurture?
~ How Israel uses financial control as a tool of collective punishment against Palestine
~ Theory of everything: how a fear of failure is hampering physicists’ quest for the ultimate answer
~ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga does little to address the franchise’s frustrating attitude towards Australia’s dark past
~ How to know when it’s time to quit therapy
~ The UK’s power grid needs upgrading to reach net zero – our new study shows where
~ Death Penalty 2023: Executions more than tripled in sub-Saharan Africa, as global executions soar to highest number in almost a decade
~ Civil society must raise ambition towards a pact for the future, fit for our future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter