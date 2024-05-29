Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Norton on the Albanese government’s interventionist policy to cut foreign student numbers

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Andrew Norton, professor in the practice of higher education policy at the ANU, joined the podcast to dissect the governments new policy to cap international student intake.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The sensuous, yet unsettling: remembering the groundbreaking Australian photographer Rosemary Laing
~ Strategic silence: Furiosa’s silence in the new Mad Max speaks volumes about women’s agency
~ Hong Kong's first domestic security arrest targets Tiananmen activist Chow Hang-tung and her supporters
~ Wondering how to teach your kids about consent? Here’s an age-based guide to get you started
~ We know the seas are rising – so why are Australian governments not planning for it?
~ Is Australia doing enough to respond to Papua New Guinea’s catastrophic landslide?
~ Ukraine: Russia’s Odesa Cluster Munition Attack Harms Civilians
~ TJ Riggs: “It’s difficult to watch Alabama continue to kill people and to do it so mercilessly and so often”
~ Catherine McKinnon’s panoramic new novel presents a gritty view of war’s complexities
~ Profession or trade? Why training NZ’s teachers in the classroom is not the right answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter