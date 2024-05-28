Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is getting a new digital mental health service. Will it help? Here’s what the evidence says

By Peter Baldwin, Senior Research Fellow and Clinical Psychologist at the Black Dog Institute , UNSW Sydney
It sounds good in theory, but it doesn’t always work in practice. Here’s what the evidence from the UK and elsewhere shows so far.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spending too much time on social media and doomscrolling? The problem might be FOMO
~ We gave 60,000 food products a ‘planetary health’ star rating – see how your favourites stack up
~ 38% of Gen Z Australians identify as spiritual and half of them believe in karma. Why is spirituality so popular?
~ Climate change and mental health: How extreme heat can affect mental illnesses
~ The intersectionality of hate helps us understand the ideology of Donald Trump and the far right
~ NZ Budget 2024: tax cuts and borrowing don’t always fuel inflation – but Nicola Willis has to get the balance right
~ Fears over future of the car industry as sales fall and spare parts become scarce
~ Women’s sports are thriving in Canada — here’s how to ensure it stays that way
~ Religious discrimination against LGBTQIA+ children is deeply rooted in Europe’s religious schools
~ It’s hard to find fossil skin, but a rare discovery reveals clues about the evolution from water to land
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter