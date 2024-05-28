Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Religious discrimination against LGBTQIA+ children is deeply rooted in Europe’s religious schools

By Anna C. Hickey-Moody, Professor of Intersectional Humanities, National University of Ireland Maynooth
Religious education is commonplace in public schools across Europe, and is obligatory in many. In some European countries such as Slovakia, religious bodies are responsible for religious education curricula, and in Bulgaria religious schools follow their own curricula for religious education, which can include teachings that condemn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
