Arts graduate education in Canada should be redesigned around students’ and society’s needs
By Jonathan Malloy, Professor of Political Science, Carleton University
Lisa Young, Professor of Political Science, University of Calgary
Loleen Berdahl, Executive Director, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, and Professor, Department of Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Canada needs the arts, with its insights into human behaviour and thinking, more than ever. But governments and funding agencies should shift funding models for arts graduate education.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 28, 2024