Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-Russian breakaway region Transnistria shows limits of domino theory in international relations

By Florent Parmentier, Secrétaire général du CEVIPOF. Enseignant, Sciences Po
It is often said that Transnistria will be “the next domino” that Moscow will try to knock down, after Crimea and Donbass. However, the famous domino theory has its limits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Wayuu documentary tells the story of a return to ancestral lands
~ A trip of grief from Gaza to Cairo
~ Democracy in Africa: digital voting technology and social media can be a force for good – and bad
~ TikTok activism: how queer Zimbabweans use social media to show love and fight hate
~ Fears that English is ‘disappearing’ in England are misplaced – history shows the island has always been multilingual
~ Why are organisational cover-ups so common?
~ Henry Moore in Miniature shows the brutal influence of wartime on the sculptor’s work
~ Why using dating apps for public health messaging is an ethical dilemma
~ Zombie fires in the Arctic smoulder underground and refuse to die – what’s causing them?
~ From health to sports – ears can say a lot about you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter