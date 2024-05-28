Why using dating apps for public health messaging is an ethical dilemma
By Jaime Garcia Iglesias, Chancellor's Fellow, Deanery of Molecular, Genetic and Population Health Sciences Usher Institute Centre for Biomedicine, Self and Society, The University of Edinburgh
Brian Heaphy, Professor of Sociology, Sociology, University of Manchester
Maurice Nagington, Lecturer in Nursing, University of Manchester
Dating apps are not just about finding love or hooking up. They’re becoming increasingly important in the communication of public health messaging, particularly sexual health.
In 2023, Harvard Public Health magazine suggested that dating apps could “become a key component in [sexually infectious diseases] prevention”. And their prediction seems to be spot on. Grindr, a dating app popular among men who have sex with men, for example, has recently partnered with
