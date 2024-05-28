Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya-Led Security Mission Prepares for Deployment in Haiti

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supplies are offloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The plane was carrying supplies for the camp being built for Kenyan police officers who will lead a Multinational Security Support mission into Haiti, May 15, 2024.  © 2024 Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images A Kenyan delegation arrived last week in crisis-torn Haiti, setting the stage for deployment of a mission set to assist Haitian police in dealing with criminal groups behind the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
