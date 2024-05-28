Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s intervention in Sudan’s civil war advances its geopolitical goals − but not without risks

By Eric Lob, Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations, Florida International University
Tehran is supplying weapons to the Sudanese Armed Forces as they fight a paramilitary group for control of the nation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Carlo Acutis: what the first ‘millennial saint’ says about the Catholic church’s future
~ Isolated phonics lessons aren’t working: here’s a better way to teach young children to read and write
~ Descartes and the deep state: what 17th-century philosophy reveals about Trump and QAnon
~ How extreme weather will affect the insurance and energy sectors
~ How genes shape birdsong, even when birds grow up far from home
~ Understanding how ions flow in and out of the tiniest pores promises better energy storage devices
~ 2 knights, 1 horse − how a legendary Knights Templar symbol has puzzled and fascinated since the Middle Ages
~ For American Jews, interfaith weddings are a new normal – and creatively weave both traditions together
~ Quick adoption in 34 states of Erin’s Law to prevent child abuse shows power of one individual to make policy
~ Americans break election ties in crazy ways − and jeopardize democracy in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter