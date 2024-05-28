Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deep concerns over ‘inhuman’ detention of Gazans by Israeli authorities

Amid further reported bombardment of Gaza overnight into Tuesday, UN and partner organizations have expressed deep concern over the “inhuman” detention of suspected Palestinian fighters in the enclave by Israeli authorities, alleging treatment so poor that some had to have limbs amputated “due to prolonged shackling”.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Carlo Acutis: what the first ‘millennial saint’ says about the Catholic church’s future
~ Isolated phonics lessons aren’t working: here’s a better way to teach young children to read and write
~ Descartes and the deep state: what 17th-century philosophy reveals about Trump and QAnon
~ How extreme weather will affect the insurance and energy sectors
~ How genes shape birdsong, even when birds grow up far from home
~ Understanding how ions flow in and out of the tiniest pores promises better energy storage devices
~ 2 knights, 1 horse − how a legendary Knights Templar symbol has puzzled and fascinated since the Middle Ages
~ For American Jews, interfaith weddings are a new normal – and creatively weave both traditions together
~ Quick adoption in 34 states of Erin’s Law to prevent child abuse shows power of one individual to make policy
~ Americans break election ties in crazy ways − and jeopardize democracy in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter