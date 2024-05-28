Tolerance.ca
Germany Prosecutes Environmental Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers remove an activist of the "Letzte Generation" as they protest for climate action in Berlin, Germany September 28, 2023. © 2023 Lisi Niesner/Reuters German environmental activists are facing increasingly harsh rhetoric and legal action from authorities as they mobilize to confront the climate crisis.Last week, on May 21, Germany’s efforts to curb environmental activism took a disturbing turn when authorities used an offence typically reserved for prosecutorial pursuit of serious organized crime to indict Letzte Generation (Last Generation),…


© Human Rights Watch -
