Catching public transport in Queensland will soon cost just 50 cents. Are cheap fares good policy?
By Abraham Leung, Senior Research Fellow, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Matthew Burke, Professor, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
As part of a six-month trial, public transport fares in Queensland will soon be slashed to just 50 cents per trip for everyone.
The cheap fares will apply to all trips on buses, light rail, trains, and ferries, over any distance, in cities and towns that are part of the Translink network.
Very-low flat fares have become fashionable policy as governments respond to cost of living pressures around the world.
In 2022,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 28, 2024