Rethinking roads as public spaces – what NZ cities can learn from Barcelona’s ‘superblock’ urban design
By Simon Kingham, Professor of Human Geography, University of Canterbury
Marco Amati, Professor of International Planning, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
New Zealand tends to focus on big infrastructural projects such as tunnels or light rail to change cities. But there are cheaper ways to add public spaces to urban design.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 28, 2024