Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do I keep my fruit, veggies and herbs fresh longer? Are there any ‘hacks’?

By Senaka Ranadheera, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
We should be eating plenty of fresh produce every day. But throwing away another bunch of wilted herbs is demotivating. Thankfully, there are helpful tips to make produce last.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual identity is an important part of our lives, and the law should recognize that
~ Work-related health and safety issues must be paid for by employers, not the public
~ Why is the Gaza war tearing us apart?
~ Cost of living: if you can’t afford as much fresh produce, are canned veggies or frozen fruit just as good?
~ Future Made in Australia will boost sustainable growth and create jobs as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go far enough
~ Buried kelp: seaweed carried to the deep sea stores more carbon than we thought
~ Who really was Mona Lisa? More than 500 years on, there’s good reason to think we got it wrong
~ Thieves, needlewomen, Aboriginal warriors and a ten-year-old boy: the free people transported as convicts to Van Diemen’s Land
~ How the Middle Ages are being revisited through Indigenous perspectives
~ Norway, Spain and Ireland have recognised a Palestinian state – what’s stopping NZ?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter