Human Rights Observatory

Buried kelp: seaweed carried to the deep sea stores more carbon than we thought

By Albert Pessarrodona Silvestre, Research Fellow in Ecology, The University of Western Australia
Karen Filbee-Dexter, ARC Future Fellow in Marine Ecology, The University of Western Australia
Mirjam van der Mheen, Research fellow, Oceanography, The University of Western Australia
Thomas Wernberg, Professor of Marine Botany, The University of Western Australia
Deep in the ocean lies the world’s largest active carbon reservoir, which plays a pivotal role in buffering our planet’s climate. Of the roughly 10 billion tonnes carbon dioxide we emit each year, about 3 billion tonnes are taken up and stored in the oceans – and largely by plants.

When we consider natural carbon storage in the deep oceans, we generally focus on phytoplankton. Trillions of these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
