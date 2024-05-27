Tolerance.ca
The World Cannot Afford Delays to Anti-Deforestation Rules

By Human Rights Watch
  Click to expand Image Brazilian Indigenous leaders protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019.  © 2019 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Several EU member states are gathering in Madrid this week for the Amsterdam Declarations Partnership (ADP) summit, an alliance of European countries committed to eliminating deforestation in agricultural supply chains by 2025.Their leadership is sorely needed.As multiple elections loom across Europe, some politicians have tried to score…


