Human Rights Observatory

Space junk comes to life in Ceridwen Dovey’s aching and profound tales of fallen astronauts

By Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, Chair of Australian Literature, The University of Western Australia
Ceridwen Dovey’s Only the Astronauts is a book of stories about the fantasies that have caused humans since the 1950s to launch items – including themselves – into outer space. The stories are whimsical and, to differing degrees, factual.

This is what gives them their piquancy. The absurdity of the scenario is punctured by the realisation that this – or something very much like this – actually happened. The effect is a little like the work of W.G.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
