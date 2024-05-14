Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting wildlife begins with understanding how best to counter wildlife crimes

By Lisa Kelly, Senior Research Assistant, Canadian Centre for Evidence-Based Conservation, Carleton University
Trina Rytwinski, Senior Research Scientist, Canadian Centre for Evidence-Based Conservation, Carleton University
Global biodiversity is declining, and human activities are mainly to blame.

Indeed, 96 per cent of the world’s total remaining mammalian biomass — the combined weight, or mass, of mammal organic life — consists of either humans or our domesticated animals.

Every day across the world, conservation organizations, community members, conservation scientists and law enforcement authorities work tirelessly to counter this biodiversity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
