Over 26 million South Africans get a social grant. Fear of losing the payment used to be a reason to vote for the ANC, but no longer – study

By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Yolanda Sadie, Emeritus professor in Politics, University of Johannesburg
Social grants to reduce poverty feature prominently in the campaign promises of political parties in South Africa’s 2024 national and provincial general elections, set for 29 May.

The country’s social grants system is one of the largest in Africa in terms of number of beneficiaries. Research shows that this has helped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
