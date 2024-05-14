Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people self-injure: ‘You have no other voice – and no one would listen anyway’

By Peter Steggals, Visiting Researcher in Medical Sociology, Newcastle University
This article discusses self-inflicted injury and mental illness. If you, or someone you know, need advice and help with any of the issues raised, support organisations are listed at the end.

On a May evening in 1991, a tense interview between music journalist Steve Lamacq and musician Richey Edwards led to one of the most infamous and challenging images in the history of pop culture. Lamacq had come to see Edwards’ band, the Manic Street Preachers, but suggested they were less authentic punk rebels than cynical profiteers.

In response, Edwards produced a razor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Did the president of North Macedonia violate an international agreement?
~ David McBride goes to prison – and Australian democracy takes a hit
~ Chalmers is bitten by the giveaway bug in a budget that contains good news for almost everyone
~ Relief on energy bills for all in a federal budget that bets on lower inflation
~ Budget 2024: Chalmers fights inflation, will it be enough for a rate cut?
~ View from The Hill: What the Reserve Bank thinks of Chalmers’ budget will be nearly as important as the voters’ opinion
~ At a glance: the 2024 federal budget split four ways
~ Lesbian Women Set on Fire in Argentina
~ Morocco: Criminalization of abortion has devastating impact on the rights of women and girls
~ Longer appointments are just the start of tackling the gender pain gap. Here are 4 more things we can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter