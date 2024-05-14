Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget 2024: Chalmers fights inflation, will it be enough for a rate cut?

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
If the Reserve Bank is genuinely prepared to cut interest rates as inflation moves back towards its target, we can expect a rate cut within the year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
