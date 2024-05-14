Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At a glance: the 2024 federal budget split four ways

By Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
Erin Cooper-Douglas, Deputy Politics + Society Editor
Which departments are the biggest winners and losers in this year’s budget? We’ve broken the budget documents down to show you where the money’s going - and where it isn’t.The Conversation


