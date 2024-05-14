Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Who brings a laptop with her to the hospital to give birth?’ – Leslie Jamison interrogates motherhood, ambition and divorce

By Astrid Edwards, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
In Splinters, Leslie Jamison confronts the expectations placed on women, especially mothers – including the dangers of making art, and being more successful at it than the man in their life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dealing with ‘unknowns’ flying in high-conflict Haiti
~ Gaza: Israelis Attacking Known Aid Worker Locations
~ Influence, authority and power: how elite women played a crucial role in the Italian Wars of the 16th century
~ An NRL player died at training due to exertional heat stroke. What is it and what should coaches and athletes know?
~ Why are auroras so hard to predict? And when can we expect more?
~ Some say the Treaty of Waitangi divides NZ – a new survey suggests the opposite is true
~ Guilty Verdict in High-Profile Kazakhstan Domestic Violence and Murder Case
~ Nigeria: Shell must be held fully accountable for human rights harms before being allowed to sell its Niger Delta business
~ Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what you need to know first
~ Caitlin Cronenberg’s ‘Humane’: Dystopian satire questions ecological disaster and compassion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter