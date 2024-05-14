Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An NRL player died at training due to exertional heat stroke. What is it and what should coaches and athletes know?

By Samuel Chalmers, Senior Lecturer in Human Movement, University of South Australia
Orlando Laitano, Assistant Professor, University of Florida
A 2020 training session resulted in the death of NRL player Keith Titmuss. An inquest has recommended several changes to training protocols as a result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dealing with ‘unknowns’ flying in high-conflict Haiti
~ Gaza: Israelis Attacking Known Aid Worker Locations
~ ‘Who brings a laptop with her to the hospital to give birth?’ – Leslie Jamison interrogates motherhood, ambition and divorce
~ Influence, authority and power: how elite women played a crucial role in the Italian Wars of the 16th century
~ Why are auroras so hard to predict? And when can we expect more?
~ Some say the Treaty of Waitangi divides NZ – a new survey suggests the opposite is true
~ Guilty Verdict in High-Profile Kazakhstan Domestic Violence and Murder Case
~ Nigeria: Shell must be held fully accountable for human rights harms before being allowed to sell its Niger Delta business
~ Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what you need to know first
~ Caitlin Cronenberg’s ‘Humane’: Dystopian satire questions ecological disaster and compassion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter