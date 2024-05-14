Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dealing with ‘unknowns’ flying in high-conflict Haiti

Two women involved in the day-to-day operations in Haiti of the UN’s humanitarian air service, known as UNHAS, say they have to manage “unknowns” and “dangers and stress” in order to keep aircraft flying.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israelis Attacking Known Aid Worker Locations
~ ‘Who brings a laptop with her to the hospital to give birth?’ – Leslie Jamison interrogates motherhood, ambition and divorce
~ Influence, authority and power: how elite women played a crucial role in the Italian Wars of the 16th century
~ An NRL player died at training due to exertional heat stroke. What is it and what should coaches and athletes know?
~ Why are auroras so hard to predict? And when can we expect more?
~ Some say the Treaty of Waitangi divides NZ – a new survey suggests the opposite is true
~ Guilty Verdict in High-Profile Kazakhstan Domestic Violence and Murder Case
~ Nigeria: Shell must be held fully accountable for human rights harms before being allowed to sell its Niger Delta business
~ Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what you need to know first
~ Caitlin Cronenberg’s ‘Humane’: Dystopian satire questions ecological disaster and compassion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter