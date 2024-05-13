Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some say the Treaty of Waitangi divides NZ – a new survey suggests the opposite is true

By Olli Hellmann, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waikato
Modern interpretations of Te Tiriti o Waitangi cause sometimes bitter political debate. But new research shows New Zealanders – especially younger ones – see the Treaty largely as a positive symbol.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
