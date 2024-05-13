Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Shell must be held fully accountable for human rights harms before being allowed to sell its Niger Delta business

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that Nigeria’s oil industry regulator is prepared to offer a fast-track sales approvals process for oil companies wanting to sell their businesses in the country, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria Director, said: “With Shell currently seeking regulatory approval for the sale of its business in the Niger Delta, it is essential that […] The post Nigeria: Shell must be held fully accountable for human rights harms before being allowed to sell its Niger Delta business appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


