Our research shows children produce better pieces of writing by hand. But they need keyboard skills too
By Anabela Malpique, Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Deborah Pino Pasternak, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education and Community, University of Canberra
Susan Ledger, Professor Susan Ledger, Head of School - Dean of Education, University of Newcastle, NSW., University of Newcastle
It is easy to assume students will be able to write easily and effectively using a keyboard. They are growing up surrounded by technology. But new research shows children write better by hand.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 13, 2024