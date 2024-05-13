Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what here’s what you need to know first

By Sarah Glozer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing & Society, University of Bath
Hannah Trittin, Professor of Business Administration, Leuphana University
You’re hard at work, lying in a hammock, composing the perfect selfie on the beach. The turquoise sea sets off the idyllic sunset, and just visible though the fronds of a palm tree is the logo of the hotel which is paying you to promote it to your millions of followers on Instagram.

Click. The perfect shot. And another typically perfect day in the life of an influencer. Or is it?

Certainly a career as an influencer can seem appealing. The work generally involves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
