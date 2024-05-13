Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do people hate people?

By Kristine Hoover, Professor of Organizational Leadership, Gonzaga University
Yolanda Gallardo, Dean of Education, Gonzaga University
It can be easy to mistake feelings like fear and anger as hate. When biases are acted out in harmful ways, however, speaking up can help stop hate from getting worse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
