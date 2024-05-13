International Booker prize 2024: six expert reviews of the shortlisted books
By Helen Vassallo, Associate Professor of French and Translation, University of Exeter
Anne Whitehead, Professor of Modern & Contemporary Literature, Newcastle University
Edward Sugden, Senior Lecturer in American Studies, King's College London
Hyunseon Lee, Professorial Research Associate at Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and Centre for Creative Industries, Media and Screen Studies, SOAS, University of London
Lucyl Harrison, PhD Candidate, School of Humanities, University of Hull
Rafael Mendes Silva, PhD Candidate, Latin American Studies, Trinity College Dublin
From a longlist of 12, six novels have been shortlisted for the 2023 International Booker prize. Our academics review the finalists ahead of the announcement of the winner on May 21.
Not a River by Selva Almada, translated by Annie McDermott
In Not a River, the final instalment in Selva Almada’s “trilogy of men”, past and present collide in a nightmarish sleepwalk towards inevitable violence. Two men take Tilo, the son of their friend Eusebio, on a fishing trip along…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 13, 2024