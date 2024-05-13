Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Halt crackdown on people voicing concerns over economic crisis

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities have intensified their crackdown against protesters, striking workers and people voicing criticism online over the authorities’ handling of the economic crisis, said Amnesty International today. Between January and March 2024, Amnesty International documented four cases of arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals in three governorates who complained about price hikes in comments […] The post Egypt: Halt crackdown on people voicing concerns over economic crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
