Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Looming Camp Closures in Kurdistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chamishko refugee camp in Iraq received many Yazidis who fled the town of Sinjar, August 3, 2014. © 2014 Reza/Getty Images (Beirut) – The planned closure of displaced people’s camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) by a July 30 deadline will imperil the rights of many camp residents from the northern Sinjar district, Human Rights Watch said today.Sinjar remains unsafe and lacks adequate social services to ensure the economic, social, and cultural rights of thousands of displaced people who may soon be forced to return. The 23 camps across the KRI currently host…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
