Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A minute’s silence is fine but when it comes to violence against women, being quiet isn’t enough

By Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
Ginger Gorman, Editor of the feminist academic blog BroadAgenda at the Faculty of Business, Government and Law at University of Canberra., University of Canberra
As Australia grapples with a violence against women crisis, major sporting codes are tinkering around the edges of the problem, and plenty more can be done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
