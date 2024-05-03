Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Central African Republic President

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image François Bozizé, former president of the Central African Republic, during the first anniversary of the CAR Peace Agreement at the Palais de la Renaissance, in Bangui, CAR, on February 6, 2020. © 2020 Photo by Gaël Grilhot / AFP via Getty Images Earlier this week, the Special Criminal Court (SCC) of the Central African Republic issued an arrest warrant for former president François Bozizé. He is charged with crimes against humanity allegedly committed between February 2009 and March 23, 2013, by the Presidential Guard and other security services at the Bossembelé military…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
