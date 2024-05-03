Tolerance.ca
‘Jeremy Hunt is probably right to oppose the finance watchdog’s plans to name and shame firms under investigation’ – expert Q&A

By Alper Kara, Professor of Banking and Finance, Brunel University London
The UK banking regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), finds itself in a public row with the government and many City grandees over its proposals to name and shame firms that are being investigated for breaking financial rules. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has called on the FCA to scrap its plans, putting the regulator in the uncomfortable position of having to either climb down or double down.

We asked Professor Alper Kara, a banking specialist at Brunel University, to explain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
