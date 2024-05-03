Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Everywhere we looked we found evidence’: the godfather of microplastics on 20 years of pollution research and the fight for global action

By Richard Thompson, Professor of Marine Biology, University of Plymouth
Since coining the term microplastics 20 years ago on May 7 2004, Richard Thompson reflects on the progress being made to halt plastic pollution.The Conversation


