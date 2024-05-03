Tolerance.ca
Ancient scroll reveals new story of Plato’s death – here’s why you should be suspicious of it

By Bert van den Berg, Lecturer in Classical Languages and Culture, Leiden University
Plato of Athens (429-347BC) may be one of the most famous philosophers of all times. He was the thinker who came up with the “theory of forms” and founded the first academic institution. Yet we know little about his life, such as how he died, or where he might be buried, even.

But spectacular new recent research on papyri from Herculaneum by The Greek Philosophical Schools-project in Italy has provided new answers to those questions.

Carbonised papyrus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
