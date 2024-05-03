Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What a second Trump presidency might mean for the rest of the world

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
Just over six months ahead of the US election, the world is starting to consider what a return to a Trump presidency might mean. While Americans might be weighing up the difference between the two candidates domestic policies, the rest of the globe is more interested in what foreign policy decisions he might make.

Donald Trump has already hinted at some areas he is particularly likely to address: China, Nato, Ukraine and Gaza among them. Recent statements during the campaign and leaked memos…The Conversation


