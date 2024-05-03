Tolerance.ca
The song Boom! Cayó commemorates Colombian protesters victimized by police repression

By Amnesty International
Artists from Cali and Colombia’s Pacific region collaborated on the track Pum! Cayó [Bam! They Dropped], which was released on Sunday, April 28th to mark the third anniversary of the mass protests of the 2021 National Strike, in which the National Police shot and killed at least three people and committed sexual and gender violence […] The post The song Boom! Cayó commemorates Colombian protesters victimized by police repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
