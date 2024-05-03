Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A look inside the cyberwar between Israel and Hamas reveals the civilian toll

By Ryan Shandler, Professor of Cybersecurity and International Relations, Georgia Institute of Technology
Daphna Canetti, Professor of Political Science, University of Haifa
Tal Mimran, Associate Professor of International Law, Zefat Academic College
The news about the Israel-Hamas war is filled with reports of Israeli families huddling in fear from relentless rocket attacks, Israeli tanks and artillery flattening buildings in the Gaza Strip, hundreds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Togo: Reaction to opponent Agbéyomé Kodjo’s death while in exile
~ A look at South Africa’s media landscape ahead of the upcoming elections
~ Animal behavior research is getting better at keeping observer bias from sneaking in – but there’s still room to improve
~ What’s in a VIN? How to decode the vehicle identification number, your car’s unique fingerprint
~ South Africa’s national student financial aid scheme has helped millions but is in trouble: here’s why
~ These local council results suggest Tory decimation at the general election ahead
~ Boris Johnson: if even the prime minister who introduced voter ID can forget his, do we need a rethink?
~ Bahrain: Human rights activist faces trial in further prosecution for protesting travel ban
~ Exploring New Zealand’s unique wildlife and learning about conservation efforts
~ Uzbekistan’s new vehicle import regulations risk strengthening its most notorious monopoly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter