Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s national student financial aid scheme has helped millions but is in trouble: here’s why

By Thandi Lewin, Associate Professor: Ali Mazrui Centre for Higher Education Studies, University of Johannesburg
The system has allowed many students who would otherwise not access higher education to do so, but it is fraught with problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Togo: Reaction to opponent Agbéyomé Kodjo’s death while in exile
~ A look at South Africa’s media landscape ahead of the upcoming elections
~ A look inside the cyberwar between Israel and Hamas reveals the civilian toll
~ Animal behavior research is getting better at keeping observer bias from sneaking in – but there’s still room to improve
~ What’s in a VIN? How to decode the vehicle identification number, your car’s unique fingerprint
~ These local council results suggest Tory decimation at the general election ahead
~ Boris Johnson: if even the prime minister who introduced voter ID can forget his, do we need a rethink?
~ Bahrain: Human rights activist faces trial in further prosecution for protesting travel ban
~ Exploring New Zealand’s unique wildlife and learning about conservation efforts
~ Uzbekistan’s new vehicle import regulations risk strengthening its most notorious monopoly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter