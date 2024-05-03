Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five tales of violent, ambitious, brilliant women – what you should watch and read this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
Two vengeful women in love, a daughter on a mission to save her father, female spies and two ambitious wives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Exploring New Zealand’s unique wildlife and learning about conservation efforts
~ Uzbekistan’s new vehicle import regulations risk strengthening its most notorious monopoly
~ Reporters Without Borders releases 10 facts about media repression in Hong Kong
~ What’s the job of a company chair? South Africa’s rules aren’t clear and need fixing
~ Four major threats to press freedom in the UK
~ How one 18th-century sermon triggered England’s first celebrity crush – with merchandise
~ The EU’s new ecocide law may still let environmental criminals get away with it
~ Supermarket Iceland is producing a manifesto on behalf of customers – but should retailers meddle in politics?
~ Gut microbiome: meet E coli – the infamous bacteria with an unfair reputation
~ As humans, we all want self-respect – and keeping that in mind might be the missing ingredient when you try to change someone’s mind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter