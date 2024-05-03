Tolerance.ca
The EU’s new ecocide law may still let environmental criminals get away with it

By Filippos Proedrou, Senior Lecturer in Global Political Economy, University of South Wales
Maria Pournara, Lecturer in Criminology, Swansea University
The EU recently passed a law that criminalises actions “comparable to ecocide”. It’s a revolutionary legal development – the first law of its kind to be adopted by a political entity with substantial global influence. Nevertheless, some limitations in the definition of the crime may undermine the legal grounds for successful prosecution.

