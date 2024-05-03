Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Military government’s leading opponent Yaya Dillo Djérou dies

By Laura
The death of leader Yaya Dillo Djérou, just two months ahead of Chad’s presidential elections in May 2024, has been a major setback for the Chadian opposition.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To tackle gendered violence, we also need to look at drugs, trauma and mental health
~ Human Rights Watch Launches Podcast
~ France: Macron Should Stand Firm on Rights in China
~ East and Southern Africa: Journalists targeted amid ongoing crackdown on media
~ China’s new Moon mission is about to launch, and it’s a rare example of countries working together
~ Taiwan is experiencing millions of cyberattacks every day. The world should be paying attention
~ How effective are domestic violence advertising campaigns for preventing violence against women?
~ Access to documents about Australia’s political history is fraught and inadequate. It needs to change
~ Holy moly! Scott Morrison has plans for your (and his) own good
~ Asia: 2024 Human Rights Press Awards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter