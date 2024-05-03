Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Launches Podcast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human Rights Watch researchers Belkis Wille and Kseniya Kvitka conduct research in Chernihivska region, Ukraine, April 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (New York) – Human Rights Watch will present a podcast twice a month starting May 6, 2024, that will explore human rights hotspots around the world through the eyes and ears of people on the front lines. Rights & Wrongs will take listeners behind the scenes of in-depth Human Rights Watch investigations.  Human Rights Watch researchers work in more than 100 countries across the globe, producing dozens of meticulously researched…


© Human Rights Watch -
