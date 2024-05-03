Tolerance.ca
France: Macron Should Stand Firm on Rights in China

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping during the official welcoming ceremony in Beijing on April 6, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – French President Emmanuel Macron should lay out consequences for the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity and deepening repression during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Paris, Human Rights Watch said today. Xi’s visit on May 6-7, 2024, will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and the People’s Republic of China, and will likely focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,…


