Access to documents about Australia’s political history is fraught and inadequate. It needs to change
By Joshua Black, Political Historian and Administrator Officer, Australian Historical Association, Australian National University
Daniel Casey, Lecturer, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Australia has had its fair share of public record-keeping controversies in recent years. Some have been mere farce, as in the case of two formerly government-owned filing cabinets (containing classified documents) sold at auction in Canberra in 2018.
The recent (and more grievous) failure of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to transfer 14…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 2nd 2024