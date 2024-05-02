Tolerance.ca
Holy moly! Scott Morrison has plans for your (and his) own good

By Joshua Black, Political Historian and Administrator Officer, Australian Historical Association, Australian National University
Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
If Scott Morrison’s Plans for Your Good is a memoir, it is in the tradition of Christian autobiography. But unlike St Augustine – the author of the most famous example – Morrison does not have anything to say about a sinful youth. Indeed, confession – so often a feature of the genre – is rather hard to find.

Scott meets his eventual wife, Jenny, at Luna Park on a religious youth group excursion while they are still at primary school. They begin dating towards the end of high school, and…The Conversation


© The Conversation
