Asia: 2024 Human Rights Press Awards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The staff of the newspaper Etilaat Roz, keep on working even after the Taliban took control of the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 19, 2021. © 2021 Marcus Yam/Getty Images (Taipei) – Today, marking World Press Freedom Day, the Human Rights Press Awards in Asia announced the 2024 winners and runners-up. The seven categories of awards are administered by Human Rights Watch, the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and the foreign correspondents clubs in both Thailand and Taiwan. Among the top winners are reporting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
